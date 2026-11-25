Actress Deniz Çakır, known for her role as Shah Sultan in the TV series “The Magnificent Century: Roxolana,” as part of a large-scale investigation into prostitution and the illegal trafficking, supply, possession, and use of narcotics. In this case, the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for 35 suspects, 19 of whom have already been detained.

The investigation was launched based on the testimony of suspects and eyewitnesses, witness statements, as well as the results of forensic analyses of seized cell phones and other digital evidence. At this time, there is no official information regarding charges filed against Deniz Çakır or her being placed in pretrial detention; the investigation is ongoing.

This was reported by the Turkish publication Yeni Şafak.

Police detained Hande Erçel, star of the series *Knock on My Door*, at Istanbul Airport on suspicion of involvement in cases related to illegal substances.

In Istanbul, Turkey, police detained 16 people during anti-drug raids as part of an investigation targeting celebrities, business owners, and influencers. Among those detained are former Galatasaray and Turkish national team soccer player Hasan Şaş and actor Aras Bulut İyremli.

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