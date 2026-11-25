Said Surkhaev, 32, the owner of the MoscaEx cryptocurrency exchange located in the “Federation” tower of the “Moscow City” business complex, was detained in Moscow. The man is a suspect in a criminal case involving kidnapping, not cryptocurrency transactions.

Last summer, MoscaEx cashier Murad Azizov disappeared; according to available information, he vanished along with $11 million in client funds.

After that, Surkhaev allegedly began paying off debts to long-time clients using money from new users. In this way, he tried to avoid conflicts with clients, particularly those from the North Caucasus. At the same time, new investors did not receive their funds and were constantly promised that their money would be returned later.

The crypto exchange’s total debt is estimated at $15–20 million.

According to sources, Surkhaev spent the year trying to locate Murad Azizov. Eventually, he allegedly decided to kidnap an accountant he knew, hoping to extract information from him about the cashier’s whereabouts.

The man was seized right on the street and taken out of town. There, according to investigators, he was tortured and forced to reveal where Azizov was hiding.

Said Surkhaev faces up to 12 years in prison under Part 2 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation—kidnapping.

The MoscaEx cryptocurrency exchange has already come under the scrutiny of law enforcement. A year earlier, searches were conducted there as part of another criminal investigation.

At that time, the victim of the fraud was Olga Serova, the former head of the Samara Region Development Corporation. She lost nearly 500 million rubles.

According to investigators, the stolen funds were transferred abroad, in particular through the MoscaEx cryptocurrency exchange.

Users on social media also criticized the service, calling it unverified and pointing out its lack of a license. In addition, they noted that the platform positions itself as a crypto exchange, although it actually operates as an exchange service.

This is reported by Russian sources.

Earlier in St. Petersburg, a 21-year-old resident of the Leningrad Region was detained after attempting to rob a cryptocurrency exchange located in an apart-hotel on Khersonskaya Street. The suspect threw airsoft grenades into the office, lit a smoke grenade, and demanded that money be transferred to his crypto wallet.

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