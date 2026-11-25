For millions of fans, Matthew Perry will forever be Chandler Bing from the cult classic series *Friends*—a character known for his unique sarcasm, awkward jokes, and self-deprecating humor. At the same time, for his family, the actor was much more than just a star of a popular sitcom.

Three years after the Hollywood actor’s death, the memorial plaque on his grave was replaced. Specifically, the symbolic reference to the series “Friends” was removed from it.

What Matthew Perry’s grave looks like now

Journalists from the publication visited Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills, where the actor is buried, and noticed the changes.



The previous memorial plaque, which was installed as recently as January 2026, has been replaced with a larger one. The old plaque, in addition to the actor’s full name and his dates of birth and death, bore the inscription “Much Loved – Friend,” a reference to the legendary sitcom.

Now the inscription has been changed. The top of the new plaque is engraved with “Rest in Peace,” and the bottom reads “We love you with all our hearts.”

The reasons for replacing the memorial plaque are currently unknown.

As a reminder, renowned American actor Matthew Perry, star of the series “Friends,” died at the age of 54.

In the case surrounding the death of actor Matthew Perry, a Los Angeles court handed down a verdict against one of the key figures involved—consultant Eric Fleming, who supplied ketamine prior to the tragedy.

