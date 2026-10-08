French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, will arrive in China on Friday for a five-day visit for strategic talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced this in Beijing.

Strategic dialogue

The Chinese side expects to strengthen coordination with France on bilateral and multilateral issues, as well as promote the stable development of China’s relations with France and the European Union. Mao Ning said that resolving differences through dialogue is in the common interests of China and the EU, Anadolu Agency reports.

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China-EU talks

The announcement of Bonne’s trip came amid talks in Beijing between Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič. The meetings are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Šefčovič is discussing with the Chinese side the EU’s trade deficit in relations with China, which exceeds €1 billion per day, as well as market access and trade restrictions. Earlier, France and Germany called on the European Commission to develop new trade instruments, stating that the current measures are insufficient to respond to economic challenges. Beijing stressed that trade ties with the EU’s 27 countries remain closely integrated and interdependent.

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