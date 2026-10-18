Iran may not support OIC resolution on Yemen — Anadolu Agency

Iran may not support the resolution on Yemen being discussed at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Baghdad, Iraq. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated this, Anadolu Agency reports.

Tehran’s conditions

According to Araghchi, participants in the meeting held serious discussions on Yemen, while the draft resolution has not yet been finally agreed. He noted that Saudi Arabia presented its position, while Iran and other states also expressed their own views.

The head of Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that Tehran expects fairness and balance to be observed in the resolution and the final statement. If this does not happen, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be able to join the document, he said.

Araghchi also said that a significant group of OIC members holds positions close to those of Saudi Arabia. According to him, Iran held consultations with other member states of the organization and, in his speech at the meeting, emphasized the need to resolve the Yemeni issue.

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Statement on the Strait of Hormuz

Araghchi also touched on relations with the United States. He said that Iran had conveyed its conditions to Washington within the framework of the so-called seven-day plan, while the United States submitted its considerations, to which Tehran is still preparing a response.

According to him, if the American side meets these conditions, the Strait of Hormuz will be open on the sixth day and negotiations will begin on the seventh. At the same time, he said that, in Tehran’s view, the United States is not demonstrating sincerity.

Meeting in Baghdad

The 52nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is being held in Baghdad, where Iraq assumed the rotating chairmanship of the council from Türkiye. Foreign ministers and representatives of the 57-member organization are taking part in the meeting, discussing regional and international issues, including the situation in Yemen and Palestine.

The conflict in Yemen has continued since 2014, when Iran-backed Houthis captured Sanaa and several provinces. In 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

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