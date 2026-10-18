In Lithuania, following the declaration of an air raid alert, authorities are investigating reports of a possible drone crash in the Pasvalys District. Local residents have sent in about 50 reports, and, according to preliminary data, debris has been found in the village of Juodžionis. The Lithuanian military speculates that the object may have flown in from Poland, but its origin and subsequent route have not yet been determined.

An air raid alert was issued in Lithuania due to an unidentified object that was likely a drone. Law enforcement officials are investigating reports of a possible explosion and the crash of a drone in the Pasvalys district. Local residents reported the suspected incident, and police were dispatched to the scene.

According to the center’s director, Vilmantas Vitkauskas, law enforcement received about 50 reports from residents. The information is currently being verified, and police are searching the area where the object may have crashed. “We do not yet have confirmation that a drone crashed. We have received about 50 reports from residents. The information is currently being verified,” Vitkauskas said.

According to preliminary data, debris was found in the village of Juodžionis in the Pasvalys District. However, Lithuanian authorities have not yet confirmed that the debris belongs to the drone that was being tracked by the military.

The object may have been spotted en route to Latvia

According to the Lithuanian Armed Forces, the unidentified object may have entered the country’s airspace from Poland. It was subsequently tracked in the direction of Latvia, but its exact route beyond that is unknown. “As for the object itself, we currently have no information on whether it left the airspace or was neutralized. The object was tracked heading toward Latvia, but there are no precise details yet,” Vitkauskas said.

On the morning of Sunday, October 18, Lithuania declared the highest, “red,” level of air threat for residents of the Panevėžys and Šiauliai counties. The alert was later lifted. A warning about a possible airborne threat was also issued in Latvia that morning. It applied to the southern parts of the Bauska, Aizkraukle, and Ogre municipalities.

Fighter jets were unable to identify the object

Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas explained why the military did not shoot down the unidentified object. According to him, radars detected its movement, but the fighter jet pilots were unable to see the target or determine exactly what was flying in the sky.

This was due to difficult weather conditions—fog and cloud cover. In peacetime, a decision to shoot down an aerial object requires visual identification, the minister explained. “The object entered Lithuanian airspace and was being monitored. Unfortunately, due to difficult weather conditions, the fighter pilots were unable to determine what exactly was flying and what level of threat the object posed,” Kaunas said.

According to the minister, the Biržai area, where the object was last detected, is scheduled to be surveyed. Authorities also do not rule out the possibility that it may have continued toward Latvia, but there is no confirmation of this scenario yet. Kaunas added that the object was detected by both Lithuanian ground-based radars and fighter jet radars. However, due to poor visibility, the pilots were unable to identify it visually, so no decision to shoot it down was made.

Airports Resume Operations

Amid the aerial threat, temporary restrictions also affected aviation operations. According to the National Crisis Management Center, flights at Kaunas and Šiauliai airports have resumed.

Police continue to investigate reports from residents and survey the Pasvalys district. The object’s origin, its exact route, and whether it was neutralized remain unknown. This was reported by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, citing the country’s National Crisis Management Center.

Lithuania has proposed that Poland jointly investigate the incident involving the discovery of debris from an unidentified object near the village of Yodantsi. Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas stated that, according to preliminary data, the object entered the country’s airspace from Polish territory and was likely a drone.

On Sunday morning, October 18, 2026, Lithuania issued a red air raid alert for the central and northern parts of the country. Residents in the affected areas were ordered to take shelter, according to RMF24.

Read us on