Egypt pledges Saudi Arabia all necessary support — The National

In Egypt, the National Defense Council, chaired by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, declared its readiness to provide Saudi Arabia with “all necessary and possible forms of support.” The meeting took place on October 18 ahead of a planned parliamentary vote on granting the president authority to help the kingdom defend itself against attacks by Yemen’s Houthis.

As The National reports, the council said that Saudi Arabia’s security is inseparably linked to Egypt’s security and Arab national security. The presidential administration noted that the support should help the kingdom protect its territory, security, and Islamic holy sites. The council also called for stepped-up diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the region.

Parliamentary vote

The National Defense Council’s statement did not directly mention sending troops. At the same time, lawmaker and television presenter Mostafa Bakry, whom the outlet describes as close to the authorities, wrote on social media platform X that the council had approved sending forces to Saudi Arabia for a “defensive mission.”

El-Sisi submitted the relevant request to parliament on October 17. Speaking at the Military Academy, he said that Egypt would act only at Riyadh’s request and intended only to defend Saudi Arabia, not to fight or attack anyone.

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Under Article 152 of Egypt’s Constitution, the president cannot declare war or send the army on a combat mission abroad without consulting the National Defense Council. This also requires the support of two-thirds of lawmakers. According to the outlet, an emergency closed parliamentary session was scheduled for October 18.

Houthi reaction and attacks

Yahya al-Ra'i, the speaker of the Houthi-controlled parliament in Sanaa, sent a letter to Egyptian parliament speaker Hisham Badawy. He urged Cairo not to join the military confrontation, claiming that such a move would pose a serious threat to Egypt’s national security. The Houthi-controlled parliament has no international recognition.

On the morning of October 18, the Saudi coalition said it had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched toward Khamis Mushait, as well as three drones over Riyadh and the Eastern Province. According to the coalition, since October 1 the Houthis have carried out 20 attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The coalition also said that attacks on Saudi airports had killed 19 people and injured 364.

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