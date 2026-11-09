For the first time in its history, a woman has been named creative director of Balenciaga – The Guardian

The Balenciaga fashion house has appointed British designer Martin Rose as its new creative director, succeeding Pierpaolo Piccioli in the role. She has become the first woman to lead the brand in its 109-year history and the second woman of color to head a European fashion house.

According to Rose, it is a great honor for her to lead a house with such a legacy, and she looks forward to writing the next chapter in its history. Previously, the designer, who has her own men’s wear brand, had already worked in Balenciaga’s menswear division.

The first Black woman to lead a European fashion house was Grace Wails Bonner, who was appointed creative director of men’s wear at Hermès in 2025.

Source: The Guardian.

Georgian designer and creative director of the Balenciaga fashion house, Demna Gvasalia, has become an ambassador for the state-run fundraising platform UNITED24.

The Balenciaga fashion house deleted its Twitter account, becoming the first major fashion brand to leave the social network after it was acquired by American inventor and billionaire Elon Musk.

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