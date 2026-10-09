U.S. President Donald Trump appeared at a rally in Nebraska wearing a suit from a little-known brand. The cost of the outfit caught the attention of American journalists, as the suit costs only a few hundred dollars.

Journalists reached out to the White House for comment on the U.S. president’s suit.

During the rally, Donald Trump waved his arms, and in one shot, he opened his jacket, seemingly to show off his outfit. That’s when the press noticed a tag on his jacket with the suit’s brand name.

The president was wearing a blue suit from the Jos. A. Bank clothing brand. On the official website, a similar suit is currently on sale for $279 (about 12,500 UAH). The regular price is $375. In general, the brand offers various suit styles, which can be purchased for approximately $200 to $700.

It was the cost of the suit that caught the media’s attention, as Donald Trump is known for his considerable wealth. He favors expensive shoes, suits, and a luxurious lifestyle in general.

It should be noted that, according to Forbes, as of October 9, 2026, Donald Trump’s net worth stands at $6.9 billion. At the same time, in the Forbes 400 ranking for 2026, as of September, his net worth was estimated at $7 billion.

So the $279 suit surprised journalists; in particular, CNN reached out to the White House for comment to find out more about the president’s attire. Journalists also noted that Jos. A. Bank has an “American Bespoke” line, which is advertised as made in the U.S. However, the tags on the brand’s website differ from those on Trump’s jacket.

CNN reports on this.

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