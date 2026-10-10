In Israel, Ofer Winter, chairman of the People of Israel party and a reserve brigadier general, said that his support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not unconditional. In an interview with Channel 12’s Meet the Press program, he said that the prime minister must meet his party’s demands to retain this support, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Winter said that he does not work for one person and will refuse to join a government that does not move toward the goals defined by his party. He also described himself as a public servant fighting for a particular political course rather than for a party.

Conditions for supporting the government

Winter’s demands include a decisive military outcome in Gaza, the departure of the population from Gaza, and the adoption of a law on conscripting citizens from the Haredi, or ultra-Orthodox, community into the Israel Defense Forces.

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In addition, he insists on forming a right-wing coalition that would not depend on United Torah Judaism leader Yitzhak Goldknopf to secure the 61st seat in the Knesset. Responding to a question about ultra-Orthodox parties, Winter said that he is not opposed to the Haredi community and respects Torah scholars, but his approach would not be implemented with Goldknopf’s participation.

Position on Gaza and elections

Winter also spoke about a conversation with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, during which he outlined his plan for Gaza. He claimed that Hamas had prepared for war in urban areas, counting on the presence of the population and the international reaction. According to him, the population should be separated and relocated, and the group should be defeated.

Winter called the government proposed by Eisenkot dangerous for Israel because it would include Democrats party leader Yair Golan and Arabs. He also said that he would continue the People of Israel party’s election campaign until the end.

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