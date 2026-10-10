The US Department of State upgraded Ghana from Tier 2 to Tier 1, the highest level in its annual report on combating human trafficking. Ghana became the only African country among the 35 governments classified as Tier 1, The Rio Times reports.

The 2026 report was published on October 8. It states that Ghanaian authorities fully meet the US minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking. The State Department also stressed that Tier 1 status does not mean that human trafficking is not a problem in the country.

More identified victims and prosecutions

In 2025, Ghanaian authorities identified 2,331 victims of human trafficking, compared with 794 a year earlier. Of them, 1,302 people experienced labor exploitation, 492 sexual exploitation, while the form of exploitation was not specified for another 537 people. Of the total, 1,469 were foreign nationals, including 896 Nigerian citizens, while 862 were Ghanaian citizens.

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The number of people prosecuted rose from 65 to 212, while the number convicted increased from 25 to 28. At the same time, the number of investigations fell from 273 to 222. In 2025, Ghana allocated 3.452 million cedis for direct services for victims and 2.203 million cedis for preventive measures.

Problems with shelters and recruitment

The report also identified problems that remain unresolved. A shelter for adult women who are victims of human trafficking was not operational during the reporting period, while accommodation capacity for adult men was limited. Ghanaian legislation does not prohibit charging workers recruitment fees, although authorities urge licensed agencies not to impose such payments.

The State Department also noted that children in Ghana are exploited in fishing on Lake Volta, cocoa cultivation, artisanal gold mining, domestic work, and street vending. The report refers to joint operations by Ghana with Interpol and foreign governments, during which 756 foreign victims were identified and repatriated, including in cases linked to online fraud.

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