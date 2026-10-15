Nigeria’s federal government has approved 15 billion naira for the implementation of the Safe Schools programme in 2026. Halima Iliya, the national coordinator of the Safe Schools Financing Programme, stated this at the annual summit of the Association of Education Writers in Nigeria in Lagos, Premium Times reports.

According to Iliya, the funds have already been approved in the 2026 budget, and the implementation of measures has begun. The programme is intended to strengthen security around educational institutions with the involvement of local communities, hunters, volunteer guards and forest guards. Their capacity to detect, deter and respond to threats to schools is planned to be strengthened.

Training and coordination

The official said that authorities mapped three senatorial zones in each state to plan training and security measures. According to her, the State Security Service and defence intelligence agencies trained personnel across the country, while security resources were also deployed.

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The Safe Schools programme was created after the abduction of 276 schoolgirls in the town of Chibok in Borno State in 2014. Full implementation of the National Safe Schools Financing Plan began in 2023, when implementing agencies were allocated about 15 billion naira.

Attacks on schools continue

According to information from Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Information released in 2023, the National Plan, developed in December 2022, was designed for 2023–2026 and envisaged investments of 144.86 billion naira. Its components include needs assessments for vulnerable schools and communities, a database of vulnerable locations, a national response coordination centre, and training for parents, teachers and students.

According to Premium Times estimates, armed groups have abducted more than 2,000 students in about 30 incidents since 2014. In May, 42 children were abducted from a school in Mussi, Borno State, while another 46 students and staff were taken from three schools in Oriire, Oyo State. Those abducted in Oyo State were later released after 56 days in captivity.

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