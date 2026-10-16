In the Netherlands, Albert Heijn, the largest supermarket chain owned by operator Ahold, is gradually recovering after a cyber incident. The websites and online grocery delivery services of Ahold’s supermarket chains remained unavailable for the fifth day after the company shut down part of its own IT systems, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Disruptions at Albert Heijn

The disruption began on October 11. It affected the operations of Albert Heijn distribution centers and led to empty fruit and vegetable shelves in stores. The chain’s physical stores continue to operate.

Albert Heijn said it does not expect online delivery to be restored before Sunday. An Ahold representative noted that the parent company cannot comment on the situation at individual chains.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call to file a report

Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel called on Ahold to file a criminal complaint in connection with the incident. The company does not describe the event as a hacking attack and has said that customer, employee and partner data were not stolen.

In a statement dated October 14, Ahold said it had involved internal teams and external cybersecurity specialists in the investigation. The company is also engaging with the relevant authorities and other parties, but is not disclosing details due to the ongoing investigation and security considerations.

Ahold’s U.S. brands, including Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Hannaford and Food Lion, are among the largest food retailers in the United States.

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