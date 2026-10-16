DR Congo restricts contacts with Belgian Embassy — Anadolu Agency

The administration of the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has instructed its staff not to contact the Belgian Embassy in Kinshasa, or its diplomatic and administrative personnel, until further notice. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a circular issued on October 16.

Contacts through the Foreign Ministry

The document was signed by Anthony Nkinzo, the head of the presidential administration. The circular states that employees of the Office of the President must refrain from any direct or indirect contact with the Belgian diplomatic mission and its staff.

If there is a need to contact Belgian officials, all communications must be coordinated and conveyed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Nkinzo also warned of possible administrative and punitive measures for violating this instruction.

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Raids in Brussels

Earlier, Belgian police conducted searches at the homes of several relatives of President Félix Tshisekedi in Brussels. The investigative actions took place as part of an inquiry into allegations of possible money laundering linked to income from mining in Congo.

The judicial investigation was launched at the request of the federal prosecutor's office after complaints were filed by non-governmental organizations in July 2025. At the same time, the circular does not state the reasons for restricting contacts, and the source does not establish a link between this decision and the searches.

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