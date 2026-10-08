Trump's friends acquired CNN as part of an $81 billion deal

On October 6, Paramount, a subsidiary of Skydance, completed its $81 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. As a result of the deal, two major American television networks—CNN and CBS—are now under the control of a single owner.

Skydance’s owners have close ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized CNN and CBS. At the same time, Skydance CEO David Ellison stated that CNN will retain “full” editorial independence.

CNN Editor-in-Chief Mark Thompson will remain in his position, and Barry Weiss will continue to lead CBS.

Previously, Trump attempted to bar CNN, MSNBC, and Politico from the White House, accusing them of spreading false information about his administration. The media outlets subsequently secured a temporary restoration of access through the courts.

In Los Angeles, Paramount Skydance completed its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on October 6. The deal created a major entertainment company called Skydance, and its CEO, David Ellison, gained control of one of the world’s largest entertainment companies.

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