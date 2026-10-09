In London, two men have denied charges in a case involving alleged surveillance on behalf of Iran of the Israeli embassy, Britain’s oldest synagogue and other Israeli or Jewish sites. Cyprus Mail reports.

Hearing at the Old Bailey

Forty-one-year-old Nematollah Shahsavani, who holds Iranian and British citizenship, and 22-year-old Iranian national Alireza Farasati appeared before London’s Old Bailey court. They denied one charge brought under the National Security Act.

According to the prosecution, the men gathered information and conducted reconnaissance in July and August 2025. The alleged targets included the Israeli embassy, the Israeli consulate and London’s Bevis Marks Synagogue.

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Further proceedings

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb also said that one of the alleged targets was an unnamed individual of intelligence interest to Iran. Shahsavani and Farasati will remain in custody until the next hearing, scheduled for February. The trial is set to begin in April.

Iran has repeatedly denied involvement in hostile activity in the United Kingdom. British authorities, for their part, say there has been a noticeable increase in such activity following Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023 and the subsequent war in Gaza.

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