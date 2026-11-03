Two Ryanair passenger planes made emergency landings at Fiumicino Airport in Rome after anonymous reports of possible explosives on board. The aircraft, flying from Portugal and Ireland, were escorted by military fighter jets before landing. This was reported by RMF24.

Inspection at Fiumicino Airport

According to Italian media, the airport received anonymous information about possible explosive devices on board two aircraft operated by the airline. After enhanced security measures were introduced, the flights were escorted by fighter jets, while bomb disposal experts were waiting for them at the airfield.

After landing, services checked the passengers, luggage and both aircraft. No explosives or other threat were found during the inspections. The bomb reports turned out to be false.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other alerts in the region

On the same day, reports of possible explosives also affected air traffic in other countries. A plane flying from Israel made an emergency landing in Sofia, and Bulgarian services began checking the information.

In Poland, a flight from London was diverted to Warsaw-Modlin Airport, which temporarily suspended operations. A plane from Copenhagen was checked after landing at Warsaw Chopin Airport. In both cases, the threat was not confirmed. The day before, a Wizz Air plane flying from London to Sofia was redirected to Budapest after a bomb report.

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