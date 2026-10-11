In the United States, House Speaker Mike Johnson conceded that he could return to his native Shreveport, Louisiana, and go into the lawn care business if the Republican Party loses its majority in the House of Representatives in the November elections. In an interview with Fox News, he also said that he is focused on retaining control of the chamber and considers himself the speaker of the next Congress.

Fight for the majority

Republicans are defending a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, while Democrats are seeking to capitalize on voter dissatisfaction with the state of the economy and President Donald Trump’s low approval ratings. As The Hill reports, the Decision Desk HQ forecast favors Democrats in the race to regain control of the House of Representatives.

One Republican lawmaker who spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity said that some party colleagues may seek a leader prepared to restrain the Trump administration if Democrats win the majority. The same source also placed responsibility for potential electoral losses not only on Johnson but on the entire Republican House leadership team.

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Possible leadership changes

Johnson’s spokesperson, Lance Trover, dismissed suggestions that the speaker would leave Capitol Hill, calling such speculation an artificial narrative. He pointed to significant sums raised for the campaign and Johnson’s packed travel schedule aimed at preserving the majority.

At the same time, several Republican aides and lawmakers suggested that, in the event of a major party defeat, support could grow for another candidate for minority leader. They named House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan among the possible contenders. Republican strategist Amy Koch noted that Johnson could retain his leadership position even after losing the majority, as he came to the post as a compromise candidate.

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