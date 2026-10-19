In Poland, the Ministry of National Defence is analysing possible changes to the use of military ceremonial protocol at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw. The proposal is for guards to render honours only during the laying of flowers as part of official ceremonies, RMF24 reports.

Wreath laying by movement representatives

On Saturday, representatives of the Rodacy Kamraci movement, including its leader Wojciech Olszański, nicknamed Jaszczur, laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The following day, videos of the event appeared online, prompting critical comments and questions about the actions of the military guard.

The Warsaw Garrison Command stated that representatives of Rodacy Kamraci had not notified in advance of their intention to lay a wreath beneath the memorial's arcades. The military also noted that the guard does not verify the identities of people bringing flowers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Under current practice, guards salute in the “Present arms” position during the laying of a wreath. The command stressed that this gesture is connected to the act of laying the wreath itself and is a sign of respect for the fallen, rather than for the person laying it.

Possible changes to the ceremony

The command said that prior permission from the Warsaw Garrison is not required to lay wreaths on the slab of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. At the same time, such actions must take place with respect for the dignity and significance of the memorial and for national remembrance.

Poland's Ministry of National Defence is analysing the possibility of not rendering honours during individual or spontaneous laying of flowers or lighting of candles by private individuals.

Read us on