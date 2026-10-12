Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto agreed during talks in Jakarta on October 11 to seek to increase bilateral trade to $5 billion by 2030. The Rio Times reports, citing a statement from the Egyptian presidential administration.

According to the Indonesian side, trade between the countries amounted to $2.38 billion in 2025. Indonesia exported $1.94 billion worth of goods to Egypt, while Egyptian exports to Indonesia were estimated at $439.8 million. In the first half of 2026, mutual trade reached $1.74 billion.

Four memorandums

Sisi and Subianto witnessed the signing of four memorandums of understanding. They concern fisheries and maritime affairs, statistics, an action plan on the strategic partnership, and visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic, service and special passports. Such documents are statements of intent rather than binding international treaties.

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The Egyptian president also called on Indonesian companies to increase investment in the Egyptian market. In August, Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso proposed starting negotiations on a preferential trade agreement and a free trade agreement with Egypt.

Investments in raw materials and logistics

In a joint statement, the presidents noted progress in cooperation between Indonesia's sovereign fund Danantara and Egypt's Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development agency. The parties are considering opportunities for cooperation in palm oil and its products, phosphate fertilizers and their raw materials, as well as infrastructure, energy, logistics and agribusiness.

Separately, Egypt and Indonesia stated their intention to deepen defense and security ties. According to a representative of the Egyptian president, Prabowo supported Cairo's position on protecting its rights to Nile waters. The leaders also called for de-escalation in the Persian Gulf region and safe and sustainable humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.

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