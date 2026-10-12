In Singapore, the government is concerned that artificial intelligence could limit young workers’ access to entry-level tasks through which they gain their first professional experience. Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the authorities are examining the training and mentoring of young professionals across various industries, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Training at the start of a career

Wong spoke on October 12 at the DBS Asia Future Forward conference during a conversation with DBS Group CEO Tan Su Shan. He recalled that when he began working as a civil servant, he took notes and prepared speeches and presentations for senior executives. According to him, such routine tasks have educational value for young workers.

The prime minister noted that AI can replace a significant part of this work, but employers should not allow the process of professional training itself to be automated. He called on companies to take a more deliberate approach to training and mentoring young employees.

The government is also considering whether new programmes are needed to encourage companies to pay more attention to this. According to a report by Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower released in April, among companies that adopted AI, 6.2% reported staff reductions, while another 8.5% reported reduced hiring activity. At the same time, most businesses said they had redesigned positions, created new AI-related vacancies, or reassigned workers to other roles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Human accountability and standards

Wong stressed that Singapore seeks to benefit from AI for productivity, while also wanting technology to benefit all citizens. He said the country will not compromise on critical systems, sensitive information, and the principle of human accountability for key decisions.

The prime minister also supported the introduction of international safety standards for advanced AI systems. He considers voluntary standards a possible first step and proposed further developing independent international oversight and auditing. At the same time, Wong noted that creating global rules for the safe development of AI is unlikely in the near future.

Digital rules for ASEAN

The conference also separately discussed the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which is planned to be signed at the organisation’s 49th summit in November. The document is intended to establish rules on data, payments, digital trade, and AI for 11 ASEAN states. Wong said the agreement should reduce barriers to cross-border digital trade and data exchange in the region.

Read us on