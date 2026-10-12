Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense has proposed allowing military pilots to serve until the age of 58. The initiative is intended to help retain experienced aviators ahead of the formation of units equipped with 66 new F-16V Block 70 fighter jets ordered from the United States, South China Morning Post reports.

72 additional positions

Under the plan, the maximum service age for pilots holding the ranks of lieutenant colonel and colonel could be raised from about 48 and 52 years, respectively, to 58 years. At the same time, the plan provides for retaining the current maximum service terms, which are 26 years for lieutenant colonels and 30 years for colonels.

The Air Force plans to create 72 additional positions for highly qualified pilots holding the ranks of lieutenant colonel and colonel who have served for at least 14 years. These positions will be outside the authorized staffing level: officers will be able to retain their rank, fly instead of performing command or administrative duties, and train younger pilots. They will continue to receive flight-service allowances and payments for extending their service.

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Need for F-16V personnel

Defense Minister Wellington Koo Li-hsiung said the scheme is intended to retain experienced pilots who may move to commercial airlines. Civilian pilots can fly until the age of 65. Since the start of the year, 57 Air Force pilots have left service; all of them had completed the mandatory minimum term of service.

Taiwan needs to assign more than 100 pilots to operate additional fighter units. The first two of the 66 F-16V Block 70 aircraft arrived on October 2 at Zhihang Air Base in Taitung County in eastern Taiwan. They are expected to serve in the Seventh Tactical Fighter Wing, which is being formed in stages.

A total of 63 aircraft have already entered production, with six of them undergoing flight tests. The Air Force said pilot positions are staffed at 87.8%, and this figure may rise to 91.3% after pilot training is completed in January. The proposal was submitted to the Cabinet for approval on September 4, and its cost was estimated at more than 40 million New Taiwan dollars, or about $1.3 million.

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