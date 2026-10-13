Exports from the Dominican Republic totaled a record $12.019 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 12.4% from the same period in 2025. This was reported by The Rio Times, citing preliminary data from the country’s customs service.

In September, the country exported $1.458 billion worth of goods, the highest figure for this month on record. Compared with September 2025, shipments increased by 20.5%, or $248.2 million.

The US remains the main market

The United States remained the largest buyer of Dominican goods, receiving $5.6427 billion worth of products over nine months. This accounts for about 47% of the country’s total exports. Canada ranked second with $1.5678 billion, while Haiti was third, purchasing $1.0405 billion worth of goods.

Puerto Rico, counted separately, purchased $553.4 million worth of Dominican products. Other major markets included India with $433.9 million and Switzerland with $406.7 million. Together, the United States and Puerto Rico accounted for slightly more than half of the country’s export sales.

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Gold, medical products and cigars

Unprocessed gold accounted for the largest share of exports, at $2.3925 billion, up 49.8% year-on-year. It was followed by medical instruments and devices, with shipments totaling $981.5 million, and cigars, at $727.9 million.

According to ProDominicana, the highest growth rates were recorded by orthopedic devices, whose exports rose by 653%; tobacco cigars, up 177.4%; and tobacco leaves with stems partially or completely removed, up 157.7%. During the period, the Dominican Republic supplied 2,804 product categories to 168 foreign markets.

According to The Rio Times, President Luis Abinader said that negotiations with the United States on trade terms had only just begun. He said the Dominican Republic seeks the removal of US tariffs on its goods under the DR-CAFTA agreement.

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