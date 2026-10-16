American blogger Laura Lumer, who had previously publicly supported U.S. President Donald Trump, criticized his statement regarding the need to replace Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She emphasized that removing Zelenskyy from power would not stop Russian aggression, since the Kremlin’s goal is to seize Ukraine.

Earlier, amid the escalating situation surrounding Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries, Donald Trump stated that Ukraine needs a new president; otherwise, the war could drag on for a long time.

In response, Laura Lumer pointed out on social media platform X that, in her opinion, the U.S. president is mistaken in focusing on the Ukrainian leader personally.

“Ultimately, it doesn’t matter at all whether Zelenskyy is the president of Ukraine or not. Putin’s goal is to seize Ukraine. Then he’ll turn his attention to Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania—he’ll sweep through all of Europe. People place too much importance on specific individuals. Even if elections were held in Ukraine tomorrow, Putin would still find a pretext to continue the war,” the blogger wrote.

The American emphasized that it was Russia that started the war against Ukraine, not the other way around. In her opinion, replacing the Ukrainian president will not eliminate the cause of Russian aggression.

“Removing Zelenskyy from power will not stop Russian imperialism. It’s not about Zelenskyy. It’s about Putin. It’s always been about Putin,” Laura Lumer stated.

The blogger later added that Russian imperialism existed long before Volodymyr Zelenskyy became president of Ukraine.

In this way, Lumer cast doubt on the claim that a change in Ukraine’s leadership could be a decisive factor in ending the war, and emphasized the role of the Kremlin’s policies in prolonging the armed aggression.

Laura Lumer wrote about this on X.

Over the past week, there have been quite a few ambiguous developments in relations between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine. At the same time, there may be a certain strategy behind U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial statements and decisions.

President Trump called Zelenskyy a tougher negotiator than Putin — Interia.

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