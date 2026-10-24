Former US Vice President Kamala Harris began an election tour in Las Vegas to support Democrats in key congressional races. She is holding events in Georgia, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire and Wisconsin ahead of the November 3 elections, Cyprus Mail reports.

Appearances in Nevada and Mississippi

In Las Vegas, Harris addressed members of a hospitality workers’ union alongside Nevada gubernatorial candidate and state Attorney General Aaron Ford. She sharply criticized the administration of President Donald Trump, calling it, among other things, corrupt, heartless and incompetent.

The following day in Columbus, Mississippi, Harris backed US Senate candidate Scott Colom. He is seeking to become the first Democrat elected senator from Mississippi since 1982 and is competing against Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith. According to polls, the race is unusually close.

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Questions about the presidential election

Harris’s return to active campaigning has once again drawn attention to her possible presidential plans for 2028. The former vice president was the Democratic Party’s candidate in the 2024 election, which she lost to Trump, while her first presidential campaign ended before the start of the 2020 primaries.

Asked by podcast host Keke Palmer about a possible new run, Harris said she had not yet made a decision. At the same time, she stressed that the 2026 midterm elections are her priority: “2028 doesn’t matter if we don’t get 2026 right.”

A Reuters/Ipsos poll in June showed that 39% of Americans view Harris favorably. She was viewed favorably by 82% of Democrats, 7% of Republicans and 33% of independent voters.

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