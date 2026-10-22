In Poland, former Deputy Education Minister Tomasz Rzymkowski has joined the parliamentary club of the right-wing Confederation. As Interia reports, this was announced at a press conference in the Sejm. The parliamentarian had previously been associated with the Direct Democracy parliamentary group. Following the move, he became the 17th member of the Confederation club.

Vetting by the Council of Leaders

Grzegorz Płaczek, head of the Confederation club, described Rzymkowski's accession as a boost for the political force. MP Michał Wawer said that many parliamentarians want to join the club, but candidates are considered by the Confederation Council of Leaders. According to him, Rzymkowski became the first politician to pass such a vetting process.

Rzymkowski said he wants to help Confederation become the leading force on the Polish right in next year's elections.

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Closer to New Hope

When asked whether he was closer to Krzysztof Bosak's National Movement or Sławomir Mentzen's New Hope, Rzymkowski chose the latter formation. He said that he shares views based on economic and personal freedom and has cooperated with Mentzen since the beginning of his term in the Sejm.

Rzymkowski was first elected to the Sejm in 2015, when he ran on the Kukiz’15 list. In 2019, he joined the Law and Justice party. From 2021 to 2023, the politician served as state secretary at Poland's Ministry of Education and Science.

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