The Council of the European Union has decided to extend for another year the targeted sanctions against individuals and organizations deemed responsible for Russia’s destabilizing activities abroad. The restrictions will remain in effect until October 9, 2027.

The decision was adopted in response to the Russian Federation’s ongoing and escalating hybrid activities, in particular through information manipulation and interference directed against the European Union, its member states, and partners.

In total, 80 individuals and 20 legal entities are currently subject to this sanctions regime.

As noted, the assets of all individuals and entities on the list are subject to freezing, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with any financial or economic resources. Individuals are also subject to a ban on entry into and transit through the territory of EU member states.

As is known, the legal framework for restrictive measures in response to Russia’s destabilizing actions was established on October 8, 2024. It allows for the imposition of sanctions on individuals involved in actions and policies of the Russian government that undermine the EU’s fundamental values, its security, stability, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as for destabilizing operations against third countries and international organizations.

The European Union emphasizes that it will continue to use the full range of available tools to prevent, deter, and respond to hostile hybrid activities by the Russian Federation and its satellites.

It was reported that on October 7, the day before the EU Council’s decision, the ambassadors of EU member states (Coreper) approved the largest expansion in history of the sanctions list against Russia.

According to diplomatic sources, the new restrictions cover 1,569 individuals and entities (including 743 individuals and 826 companies) linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, as well as 77 individuals involved in the illegitimate elections to the Russian State Duma in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This expansion will be part of the implementation of the sanctions agenda announced by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and is expected to be officially approved at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on October 12.

This was reported with reference to the EU Council’s website.

As a reminder, the EU has lifted sanctions against Russian billionaire Mikhail Gutseriev.

Sibiga announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs Friedman and Usmanov.

Earlier, Sibiga criticized the lifting of sanctions against Usmanov and Friedman.

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