Estonia plans to build around 150 bunkers in Ida-Viru County in the northeast of the country, near the border with the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. This was stated by Defence Minister Martin Herem during a question session in the Estonian parliament, the Riigikogu, Interia reports.

Where the facilities will be located

According to Herem, 100 facilities are planned to be located on state-owned land. Another approximately 50 bunkers are to be built on land owned by municipalities or private owners.

The minister explained that the authorities currently do not plan to carry out large-scale expropriation of private plots along the Narva River. At the same time, agreements with owners will need to be reached to build facilities on private land.

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Conditions for private land

Among the possible options for using private plots, Herem named compensation for land use, leasing or purchase. He stressed that the state does not envisage transferring a broad strip of private territories along the border into its ownership.

The construction of bunkers in Ida-Viru County is part of the creation of the Baltic Defence Line. The issue of using land along the Narva was raised by Riigikogu member Arvo Aller.

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