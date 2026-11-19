The European Commission has become the target of a cyberattack that may have put a significant volume of personal data at risk. Cyprus Mail reports this, citing Politico.

According to the publication, the European Commission believes it has managed to contain most of the attack. At the same time, the full scale of the possible consequences and potential damage remains unclear for now.

Certain systems were attacked

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told Politico that the institution had taken the necessary measures in response to the detected cyber campaign. According to him, certain European Commission systems were targeted in the attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

“The European Commission has taken the necessary measures in response to the detected cyber campaign,” Regnier said.

Users were informed

The spokesperson also noted that the Commission, in line with its standard practice, informed the people affected by the incident. The available information does not specify which systems were attacked or how much personal data may have been compromised.

The European Commission did not provide an immediate response to a request for comment on Thursday morning.

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