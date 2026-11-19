Special representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are heading to the German capital, where they are scheduled to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. The talks will take place as part of a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

Kushner announced this on the X platform.

According to him, the purpose of their trip is to strengthen coordination between Ukraine, the U.S., and European partners, as well as to agree on a common position regarding the key elements of a lasting peace.

Kushner noted that during the meetings, the parties also plan to prepare an agenda and a proposed format for the next round of multilateral talks.

Separately, U.S. representatives will discuss how the work of the Coalition of the Willing can contribute to the formation of security agreements after the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Specifically, this involves reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and a broader system that will strengthen stability in Europe and reduce the risk of future conflicts.

“President Donald Trump is determined to end this horrific war and ensure a lasting peace that will make all of Europe safer,” Kushner wrote on social media platform X.

Earlier, Kushner announced the next round of talks.

As a reminder, following talks with Putin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy.

The latest round of diplomatic talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine did not yield a breakthrough. After two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. President’s Special Envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The conversation lasted about two hours.

Following the meeting with Vladimir Putin, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported some progress and expressed hope that the next round of talks would be announced.

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