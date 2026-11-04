Europol has added five suspects in the robbery of a jewellery store at the TEFAF art fair in Maastricht, the Netherlands, to the list of the European Union’s most wanted persons. The case concerns an attack on 28 June 2022, during which jewellery estimated to be worth €40 million was stolen, Interia reports.

Five suspects

Those wanted include Ninoslava Jović, as well as Aleksandar Stoiljković, Bratislav Stoiljković, Duško Dimitrijević and Aleksandar Cenić. According to the Limburg prosecutor’s office and the Dutch police, they are suspected of involvement in the attack during the European Fine Art Fair.

Europol said the suspects were identified after more than four years of an international investigation. Law enforcement officials noted that all those wanted may be armed and dangerous.

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According to the German outlet Bild, after fleeing the Netherlands, members of the group travelled through Germany to Serbia. Several of them were allegedly captured by a speed camera. Investigators believe the suspects may be in Serbia but do not rule out their travel to other European countries.

Escape on electric scooters

According to Bild, four men wearing suits and flat caps entered the jewellery store and smashed display cases with hammers within two minutes. They then left the scene on electric scooters. No one was injured during the attack.

The prosecutor’s office has offered a €20,000 reward for information that helps detain the suspects. Law enforcement officers recovered three stolen diamonds: one was found in Botswana, while two others were found in Hong Kong and Israel.

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