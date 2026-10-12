Finland has developed a plan for the rapid construction of engineering and defensive fortifications along its eastern border in the event of direct aggression by Russia. According to Pekka Toveri, former chief of intelligence for the Finnish Armed Forces, the country is relying on its rugged terrain and climate—which naturally hinder the advance of enemy troops—as well as on lessons learned from the war in Ukraine.

The Finnish defense line will be based on prefabricated components that can be quickly installed at designated locations. Unlike the Baltic states and Poland, Helsinki will deploy large-scale fortifications as needed, while maintaining a high state of readiness for its engineering systems at all times.

Source: Yle.

The Finnish Border Guard reported that an increasing number of people attempting to enter Finland illegally from the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—have military experience and the skills to navigate difficult terrain.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb urged citizens to prepare for possible sabotage and the appearance of drones in the country’s airspace. At the same time, he emphasized that there is no reason to panic, and that the government and the Finnish Defense Forces have already stepped up measures to counter hybrid threats.

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