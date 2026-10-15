Civic Coalition leads Polish poll with 35.9% — Interia

In Poland, the Civic Coalition (KO) is leading in a new OGB poll, with 35.9% of respondents ready to vote for it. Law and Justice (PiS) is in second place with 25%, Interia reports.

Changes in party support

Compared with the September survey, support for KO fell by 0.6 percentage points. At the same time, PiS's rating rose by 2.4 percentage points. The gap between the two parties is 10.9 percentage points.

Confederation took third place with 11.8% support, 2.1 percentage points less than a month earlier. Confederation of the Polish Crown received 11.3%, with its result rising by 1.9 percentage points. The New Left would also enter the Sejm, with 6.1% of respondents ready to vote for it.

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Development Plus result

The Development Plus alliance, linked to Mateusz Morawiecki, received 3.6% and would not pass the 5% electoral threshold. In September, its support stood at 5.1%.

Also below the threshold were the Razem party with 2.8%, the Polish People's Party with 2.2%, and Poland 2050 with 1.3%. The survey was conducted using the CATI method among 2,000 respondents from October 1 to 13. Participants were asked which electoral committee they would vote for in elections to the Sejm if they were held on the nearest Sunday.

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