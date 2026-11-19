France has raised the bird flu risk level from moderate to high across its entire mainland territory. The relevant order was published in the official journal on Thursday, and the new rules will take effect on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Highest risk level

The high level is the highest of the three provided for under French regulations. It entails enhanced surveillance and preventive measures aimed at limiting the spread of the virus among poultry.

France's Agriculture Ministry explained the decision by an increase in cases among wild birds in several neighboring countries, as well as the circulation of the virus along migration routes crossing France.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Outbreaks among poultry

Several outbreaks of the disease have also been recorded in France in recent weeks. They were detected in backyard farms in the Gironde and Seine-Maritime departments, as well as in the Landes department, one of the main duck production areas.

At the beginning of June, the risk level was lowered to low following the winter outbreak of 2025–2026. Since autumn 2023, vaccination has been mandatory for French farms keeping more than 250 ducks.

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