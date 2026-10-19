French cities impose curfews after unrest — Interia

In France, authorities in Paris, Nice, Lille, Douai, Wattignies and Denain are imposing curfews following unrest during protests. In Paris and Nice, the restrictions will be in effect from 21:00 to 6:00 and will take effect on Monday, while in Lille, Douai, Wattignies and Denain they are being introduced for two days, Interia reports.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu called on regional authorities to consider partially restricting movement. According to him, such measures are intended to protect residents and businesses after looting and destruction that occurred over the weekend. The head of government also said that authorities were prepared to declare a state of emergency if necessary.

Detentions and losses

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced an increased presence of police and gendarmes on the streets, particularly ahead of the next weekend. He acknowledged that law enforcement officers had failed to prevent all acts of violence during Saturday's events.

According to the data cited in the article, more than 2,500 people were detained after the unrest, while nearly one thousand law enforcement officers were injured. Protest participants were also injured. At least 3,000 businesses suffered losses estimated at hundreds of millions of euros.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On Saturday, about half a million people took to the streets, according to the publication. Some peaceful gatherings escalated into clashes with police, shop looting, car arson and attacks on public buildings.

New Yellow Vest mobilization

The coordinating group of the Yellow Vest movement called for new rallies on October 24 under a slogan demanding the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron. According to Le Parisien, as of 14:00 on Monday, 111 locations were marked on the mobilization map, including 89 demonstrations across the country. Not all announced events were officially declared.

Calls to take part in the protests are being spread via TikTok, X, Snapchat, Facebook and Telegram. The protests began with demands to improve conditions in schools and later expanded to include dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living. On Monday, protesters also blocked the entrance to the Louvre in Paris, while Marseille authorities banned public gatherings from 12:00 to 20:00.

Read us on