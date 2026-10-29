In the United States, the economy and healthcare have become the most important issues for voters ahead of the midterm elections: 50% of respondents described each of these topics as extremely important to their vote. Another 47% of registered voters gave the same assessment to the war in Iran, The Hill reports, citing Gallup research.

War in Iran among priorities

Another 30% of respondents called the war in Iran a very important factor in their choice. The conflict, which began earlier this year, remains a concern for the American public. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in August, 50% of Americans believed that the war would reduce stability in the Middle East. Another poll in July showed that two-thirds of Americans do not consider the war worth its risks.

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Immigration and climate

Climate change received the lowest rating among the 11 topics included in the Gallup survey: only 29% of voters called it extremely important. About 40% of respondents gave immigration the same rating; Gallup noted that this figure had changed little ahead of each midterm election since 2018.

Democratic voters were more likely than Republican voters to assign issues a high level of importance. On immigration and crime, the assessments of both groups were close, although they were higher among Republicans. Among independent voters, the economy ranked first in importance, followed by healthcare and the war in Iran. The survey was conducted by telephone on October 1–19 among 1,057 registered voters; the margin of error is approximately 4 percentage points.

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