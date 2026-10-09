Hitler Mussolini became mayor of a small district in Peru

In Peru, 45-year-old Hitler Mussolini Simeon Flores won the mayoral election in the small district of Queropálca. He received 229 votes, beating his closest rival by 25 votes. This is not the first time in the country that a politician with a name associated with the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler has won an elected office.

In Peru, 45-year-old Hitler Mussolini Simeón Flores was elected mayor of the district of Queropálca. He represents the center-left party Ahora Nación, whose name can be translated as “Nation Now.” The vote took place as part of regional and municipal elections in Peru. Queropálca is a small district with an official population of just over 730 people.

Flores received 229 votes. That is 34.5% of the 663 valid ballots. His closest rival, Gaspar Benilde Osorio Sambrano of the Popular Renewal Peru party, received 204 votes, or 30.8%. The margin between the candidates was 25 votes.

Peru has already had a mayor named Hitler

Flores is not the first Peruvian politician with that name to win an elected office. Previously, Hitler Alba served as mayor of the municipality of Yungar. He represented the center-right party “We Are Peru” and held the position from 2011 to 2014. Alba used his name during the election campaign. Among his campaign slogans were “Hitler is back” and “Hitler with the people.” The politician himself referred to himself as the “good Hitler.”

At the same time, Alba explained that his father had given him this name, allegedly without knowing about the crimes and ideology of the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. In 2018, Alba ran again for mayor of Yungar. His opponent was Lenin Vladimir Rodríguez Valverde, who attempted to have Alba’s candidacy disqualified. However, the election authorities rejected the complaint, and the politician won again. According to media reports, he received 47.7% of the vote.

In Africa, a politician named Adolf Hitler won the election for the fifth time

A similar case occurred in Namibia. In November 2025, 59-year-old Adolf Hitler Uunona won the regional election in the Ompundja district for the fifth consecutive time. According to the BBC, he received about 85% of the vote and was elected as a candidate of the ruling SWAPO party. This political force played a key role in Namibia’s struggle against colonial rule and the authority of the white minority.

Uunona made no secret of the fact that his father named him after the Nazi dictator. At the same time, the politician explained that his father likely did not understand what Adolf Hitler was fighting for. “As a child, I thought it was a perfectly ordinary name,” Uunona said.

In France, Charles Hitler was re-elected mayor

Another unusual case was reported in France. On March 23, 2026, it was announced that 75-year-old Charles Hitler had been re-elected mayor of Arcy-sur-Obe, a town with a population of 2,785.

In the second round of the municipal elections, he received 40.59% of the vote. His opponent, 28-year-old Antoine Reno-Zelinsky, received 27.92% and came in third. Hittler’s name resembles that of Adolf Hitler, but this in itself does not indicate the French mayor’s political views.

Thus, instances where politicians with unusual names win elections occur in various countries. In Peru, Hitler Mussolini Simeon Flores won by a margin of 25 votes, and his namesake, Hitler Alba, had previously served as mayor. At the same time, a name alone does not provide grounds for drawing conclusions about the views or beliefs of these politicians. Euronews and Politico reported on the results of the October 9 election.

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