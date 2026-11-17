Ford has updated the 2028 model-year Mustang GTD, introducing a special 1901 livery in honor of the Sweepstakes car that Henry Ford built and raced in 1901. As Motor1 reports, the Sweepstakes victory was intended to help attract investors to the company.

A livery honoring the Sweepstakes

The version with the 1901 livery features a Royal Red body with black accents. The front splitter, diffuser, side skirts and rear wing are made of exposed carbon fiber. The cabin will feature mahogany-colored leather seats with contrasting red stitching.

The Performance Package, which includes aerodynamic upgrades and weight-reduction measures, will be standard for this version. The 1901 livery will replace last year's Spirit of America package.

New details and unchanged hardware

The Mustang GTD will also receive redesigned paddle shifters, 3D-printed from titanium, as well as a new gear selector ring. The center console, door panels and dashboard will be trimmed in genuine leather.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Magnesium wheels will again be offered for the model. Ford showed them during the GTD's debut but had previously faced supply constraints; according to the automaker, this issue has now been resolved. Incognito Green and Teal Tonic will be added to the palette, replacing Sage Green and Blue Metallic. An updated livery with teal accents and stripes has also been prepared for the Liquid Carbon version.

The car's technical specifications will remain unchanged: the Mustang GTD will retain its 5.2-liter supercharged dry-sump V8 producing 815 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automated transmission mounted at the rear. Top speed is 202 mph, while Brembo ceramic brakes provide stopping power.

Orders for the 2028 model-year Mustang GTD are scheduled to open in December, with deliveries expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027. Ford will announce pricing closer to the start of sales.

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