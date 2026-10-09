In Israel, Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, according to Israeli television channel N12, warned that a resumption of hostilities with Iran within the next three weeks could lead to the postponement of elections scheduled for October 27. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

According to N12, Zamir was informed about US military preparations for a possible resumption of hostilities against Iran. The channel's sources believe that large-scale US attacks could provoke Iranian missile strikes on Israel.

US decision expected in the coming days

US officials told N12 that US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of resuming hostilities before elections in the United States and Israel, which are due to take place next month. The final decision on the timing of a potential attack on Iran, they said, is expected to be made within seven to 10 days.

At the same time, Trump said on Truth Social that the United States would not attack Iran before the US congressional midterm elections scheduled for November 3. He also said that Iran would not have nuclear weapons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pentagon prepares options for a short campaign

According to The New York Times, three US aircraft carriers will soon arrive in the Middle East. The publication also reported that the Pentagon had developed a plan for a three-day military campaign against Iran.

Among possible targets for strikes, the US military is considering Iran's arsenal of drones and missiles, energy infrastructure and military facilities. N12 notes that if large-scale operations resume, the United States expects coordination with the Israel Defense Forces.

The last major US strikes on Iran took place in September. Since then, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations center, Iran has attacked at least 13 vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The latest such incident, according to these data, occurred on October 6, when an oil tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile.

Read us on