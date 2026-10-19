UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband warned companies and individuals of possible sanctions for participating in E1 tenders for construction projects linked to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. As reported by Anadolu Agency, the British government urged them not to submit bids for these tenders.

Risk of sanctions

According to Miliband, participation in the project could have legal and reputational consequences, including due to the risk of involvement in serious violations of international law. He said that the UK government has created new powers to impose sanctions on people and companies involved in the construction of illegal settlements, including E1.

The head of the UK Foreign Office also said that the government would not accept the further displacement of Palestinians and the ongoing illegal occupation.

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Restrictions on goods and services

Miliband said that the government intends to introduce legislation to ban imports of goods from illegal settlements. The United Kingdom also plans to take measures regarding services that finance or facilitate such settlements.

The British government condemned the escalation of violence by occupiers in the West Bank, including recent attacks on officials from France, Belgium and Poland, a representative of the Catholic Church, and a journalist from the United States. According to Miliband, the United Kingdom will not stand by while the prospect of a two-state solution is being destroyed.

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