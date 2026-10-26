British online investigative group GnasherJew has released dossiers on approximately 40 medical professionals in the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS). The group claims that doctors, surgeons, consultants and therapists shared antisemitic statements, conspiracy theories and posts endorsing violence against civilians on public accounts. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

GnasherJew materials

Those mentioned in the dossiers include Mazin Fagheir, a senior orthopaedic trauma surgeon at London’s Royal Free Hospital. According to GnasherJew, he shared a cartoon depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near the crematorium furnace at the Auschwitz concentration camp. The group also cited his 2021 comment in response to reports of a rocket strike on a civilian house in the Israeli city of Givatayim.

The dossiers also mention Nizar Ali Mkhani, an NHS consultant orthodontist and honorary clinical lecturer at Cardiff University. According to the group, after the attacks of October 7, 2023, he published material comparing Hamas’s actions to Jewish resistance during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Another medic mentioned is anaesthetist Asaad Nemer Shmallah, who works within the Swansea Bay University Health Board system. GnasherJew cited his Facebook posts from October 8, 2023, about deceased relatives; according to the group, these posts also referred to revenge and returning “to the battlefield.”

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Regulator’s response

GnasherJew said that the United Kingdom’s General Medical Council (GMC) had barely responded to its appeals. The organisation also claims that no action was taken against Mkhani, Fagheir and Shmallah despite the materials presented in its investigations.

The GMC responded that antisemitism is “wholly unacceptable” and that the council can investigate serious complaints that may pose a risk to patient safety or trust in doctors. According to the regulator, approximately 19.5% of doctors against whom antisemitism complaints were filed faced regulatory action: two were removed from the medical register, one was suspended and two others received warnings.

A Royal Free London spokesperson said that the medical institution expects employees to adhere to its values and standards in online publications. Swansea Bay University Health Board had not responded to the Jerusalem Post’s request by the time the article was published, while the medics named in the dossiers also did not provide comments through the relevant press offices and regulators.

Patient complaints

The Jerusalem Post notes that the issue of antisemitism in the British healthcare system drew broader attention after the Campaign Against Antisemitism documentary “Malignant: Antisemitism in the NHS.” A survey published alongside the film showed that more than four in ten British Jews who used NHS services after October 7, 2023, took steps to conceal their Jewish identity.

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