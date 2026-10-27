In the United States, President Donald Trump’s approval rating rose to 32% — one percentage point higher than the record low recorded the previous week. The Jerusalem Post cites the results of a five-day Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded on Monday. The November 3 vote is set to determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

Democrats lead in poll

Among registered voters, 47% said they would support the Democratic Party in the congressional elections, while 36% would choose the Republican Party. Another 11% of respondents were undecided. After accounting for the responses of undecided voters, the Democrats’ lead stood at nine percentage points: 50% versus 41%.

At the same time, this gap narrowed by one point compared with the previous Reuters/Ipsos poll, which concluded on October 19. Among respondents most likely to vote, Democrats also held a nine-point lead — 53% versus 44%.

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Inflation and voter sentiment

Seventy-three percent of poll participants believe that the cost of living is moving in the wrong direction. The report notes that inflation rose after Trump ordered military strikes on Iran in February, which led to higher gasoline prices. According to the survey, 37% of voters considered the Democrats’ approach to the economy better, while 33% preferred the Republicans. Before the start of the war, Reuters/Ipsos polls showed Republicans leading on the issue of managing the economy.

Democratic voters also showed a higher level of interest in the midterm elections: 46% of the party’s supporters said they were very motivated to vote, compared with 30% among Republicans. The online poll included 1,679 adult Americans, including 1,280 registered voters. The margin of error was two percentage points for all adult respondents and three points for registered voters.

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