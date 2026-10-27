The defense ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom met in Paris, France, on October 26, 2026, and adopted a joint declaration on supporting Ukraine and developing Europe’s defense capabilities. The E5-format meeting was hosted by French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin, The Rio Times reports.

Declaration and assistance to Ukraine

The participants described the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, as the most acute and long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security and stability. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the group’s countries are working with Ukraine on an air defense system intended to complement existing means of protection, including U.S. Patriot systems.

Winter assistance packages for Ukraine were also being prepared at the meeting. At the same time, no information on new commitment amounts was reported following the talks. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius, and NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska also took part in the event.

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Informal coordination

E5 is an informal coordination format rather than a NATO or European Union structure. It includes five European states, all of which are NATO members; France, Germany, Italy and Poland are also members of the EU. The group has no permanent secretariat, joint budget or its own command structure, and its meetings are convened by the defense ministries of the participating countries.

The most concrete joint E5 project is the LEAP initiative, launched at a meeting in Krakow on February 20, 2026. It provides for the development of less expensive air defense systems and autonomous platforms to protect NATO airspace. The initiative is intended to address a cost imbalance in which expensive interceptor missiles are used against much cheaper drones and cruise missiles.

Decisions adopted in the E5 format do not automatically constitute contracts or procurement programs: their implementation depends on national funding and existing defense mechanisms. The date and venue of the group’s next meeting were not announced.

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