President of the National Bank of Poland Adam Glapiński has assumed direct oversight of the education and publishing departments, as well as the finance department. These units were previously overseen by the bank’s vice president, Adam Lipiński, whose term ends on November 4, 2026, RMF24 reports.

Changes in the oversight structure

The allocation of other departments among members of the Management Board of the National Bank of Poland has not changed. Management Board member Paweł Mucha, as since March 2023, does not oversee any department.

The bank’s Management Board currently has the minimum number of members prescribed by law — six. If the vacancy following the end of Lipiński’s term is not filled, the number of Management Board members will fall below the level established by law.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Candidates for the Management Board

In October, Polish President Karol Nawrocki again submitted to the prime minister for countersignature nominations to appoint three current members of the Monetary Policy Council to the Management Board: Ludwik Kotecki, Przemysław Litwiniuk and Marcin Zarzecki. The candidates also include Marta Kightley, who was vice president of the National Bank of Poland in 2020–2026.

Under the law, the Management Board of the National Bank of Poland consists of the central bank’s president and between six and eight members, including two vice presidents. Management Board members are appointed and dismissed by the president upon the nomination of the bank’s head, but such decisions require the prime minister’s countersignature.

The term of Management Board members lasts six years, and one person may not hold the position for more than two consecutive terms.

Read us on