In Poland, Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński said during the Krynica Forum 2026 that he allows for the start of negotiations on the country’s withdrawal from the European Union if other ways of changing the EU do not produce results. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded to his remarks.

Kaczyński’s proposal

As Interia reports, Kaczyński stressed the need to change the European Union. Among the possible methods, he named influencing public opinion, concluding a new treaty with delayed entry into force, as well as a “hard and risky” option.

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The politician noted that the provisions of the Treaty on European Union and the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU set out the rules under which a state may leave the bloc. According to him, such a path begins with negotiations. Kaczyński called this method risky and said it could be used if other approaches do not produce results. He also said this would require determination and the alignment of positions among the states discussed in his speech.

Prime minister’s response

In a post, Tusk said that Kaczyński had announced the need for Poland to begin negotiations on the terms of leaving the EU. The prime minister called the possibility of such a development one of the stakes in Poland’s political struggle and said he did not intend to lose it.

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