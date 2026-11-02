In the United Kingdom, Google has reached an agreement with the Prospect trade union, which will be able to carry out organising work among about 7,000 company employees, including YouTube staff. The arrangement does not apply to DeepMind, The Guardian reports.

Meetings in Google offices

Prospect will be able to hold meetings in Google offices, including at the company's headquarters in the King's Cross area of London. The agreement will also allow the union to communicate with employees who are not yet members and encourage them to join the organisation.

Prospect General Secretary Mike Clancy said the agreement demonstrates that it is possible to reach arrangements even with the largest global technology companies. According to him, technology sector workers should have a stronger voice on pay, workplace flexibility, the introduction of artificial intelligence, and workplace culture.

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New rules for employers

Google explained that it signed the agreement to comply with new UK employment rights legislation. A company representative said that Google already engages with internal groups of employee representatives and seeks to maintain direct dialogue with staff.

The Employment Rights Act gives trade unions the right to gain access to workplaces to meet with employees or communicate with them electronically. From January, employers will also be required to inform staff about the right to join a trade union.

Prospect previously concluded a similar agreement with Meta, which has about 5,000 employees in the United Kingdom. A separate arrangement is expected for Google DeepMind, where the Communication Workers Union is seeking union recognition.

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