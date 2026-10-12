In Warsaw, Poland, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, is set to warn Russia — the aggressor state — on Monday of the Alliance’s ability to repel any potential attack. France 24 reports.

NATO deterrence plans

According to NATO officials, the U.S. general will present his “theory of victory” in the event of a potential attack at a security conference in Warsaw. Grynkewich’s spokesperson, Colonel Martin O’Donnell, said last week that its essence is to preserve NATO’s advantage in line with the Alliance’s deterrence and defense plans.

According to him, amid an unstable and complex global security environment, it is necessary to create conditions now for deterring aggression and, if necessary, for victory in the event of an attack.

Grynkewich’s speech is not expected to reveal many new details of NATO’s defense strategy. It is intended to send a signal to Moscow and reassure Alliance allies on its eastern flank. NATO stresses that it is a defensive alliance and has no intention of attacking Russia.

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Moscow’s hybrid actions

Western officials say that Moscow is conducting a hybrid campaign of sabotage and interference against states that support Ukraine in the war against Russia. Concerns have intensified following a series of high-profile incidents, including the discovery of a drone carrying explosives at an airport in Germany.

Western officials assess that Moscow’s actions have become more reckless amid the halt in the advance of Russian forces in Ukraine and could lead to significant loss of life. NATO traditionally does not disclose details of defense plans in the event of a Russian attack.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte last month urged allies to remain calm and support Ukraine. At the same time, European countries are preparing for a possible reduction in the U.S. military presence in Europe as the Pentagon reviews force deployments on the continent. The results of this process are expected at the end of the year.

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