In South Korea, the benchmark KOSPI stock index declined for a sixth consecutive trading session on October 14. After volatile trading, it lost 26.54 points, or 0.44%, ending the day at 6,008.81 points. Investors remained cautious over concerns about excessive spending on artificial intelligence and ahead of the release of U.S. consumer price data, Korea Herald reports.

Impact of ASML’s forecast

At the start of the session, the KOSPI rose 0.44%, and at around 9:34 a.m. it was up 2.57%. This followed an interview with New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams, who said he saw no need for further monetary policy tightening next year.

However, the gains were erased by the sales forecast of Dutch technology company ASML, which came in below market expectations. The company supplies equipment for chip production, including to Samsung Electronics. ASML reported strong third-quarter results, but its revised sales forecast for 2026 fell short of market expectations.

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Stock and won performance

Trading volume totaled 350.8 million shares worth 19.9 trillion won, or $14.9 billion. Foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth 1.18 trillion won, while retail investors sold a net 309.3 billion won, and institutional investors were net buyers of securities worth 808.3 billion won.

Shares of SK hynix fell 1.66%, while Hanmi Semiconductor declined 5.02%, and Samsung Electronics ended unchanged. Meanwhile, LG Energy Solution gained 2.93%, and SK Innovation rose 4.08%. The South Korean won strengthened by 6.8 won against the U.S. dollar to 1,338.3 won per dollar as of 3:30 p.m.

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