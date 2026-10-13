In Iran, a senior commander of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Rear Admiral Ali Azmaei, threatened to sink US warships if they approach the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

Commander's statement

In a televised address, Azmaei said that Iranian forces are awaiting the approach of US ships to the strait and are counting down to a possible encounter. He also claimed that US ships do not dare approach the strategic waterway because of their vulnerability.

According to Azmaei, a US aircraft carrier worth $13 billion is located 700 kilometers from the strait. He said that the United States can test whether the Strait of Hormuz is open by entering the area that, he claimed, is controlled by Iranian forces.

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Shipping claims

Azmaei said that the IRGC Navy controls the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, while Iran's regular Navy is responsible for the Gulf of Oman. He also claimed that the IRGC controls vessel movements and issues permits to ships heading to or leaving Iran through Iranian waters.

The commander mentioned two cases of vessels being punished after Iran described them as having violated the rules, and accused the United States and its regional partners of suppressing these incidents in the media. He also said that Iranian forces are now better prepared than at the beginning of the war.

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz area persist amid the war between Iran and the United States and disputes over shipping. Tehran says it controls passage through Iranian waters, while Washington insists on freedom of navigation. According to Anadolu Agency, recent attacks on commercial vessels in the strait area have heightened maritime tensions.

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