The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that a second supertanker struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire. According to the IRGC, the vessel was carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil.

Explosion in the engine room

As Anadolu Agency reports, an IRGC naval forces statement claimed that the tanker had switched off its positioning systems and radar while attempting to pass through an “unauthorized” route. The mine strike caused a major explosion in the engine room, after which the vessel lost propulsion.

The Iranian military did not identify the vessel and provided no details about the crew, possible casualties or environmental consequences.

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Shipping restrictions

This is the second similar incident reported by the IRGC: earlier, the Iranian military reported a supertanker that allegedly also struck a mine while passing through an “unauthorized” route.

Iran has imposed restrictions on shipping in part of the strategic strait amid its conflict with the United States and insists on the use of routes approved by Tehran. The United States and its regional allies reject these restrictions and assert vessels’ right to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

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